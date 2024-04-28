Eagles Reportedly Sign Ex-Jets First Rounder To Help Bolster Offensive Line
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to make additions left and right.
Philadelphia has been extremely busy so far this offseason after a disappointing end to the 2023 season. The Eagles had the best record in the league at one point after starting the season 10-1, but they fell apart down the stretch and lost five of their last six games.
It seemed like the Eagles at a real shot at competing for a Super Bowl but they sputtered down the stretch and then were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Philadelphia has been busy locking up important core players to long-term deals but has been helping the roster out in other ways. The Eagles had a great draft and landed arguably the top two cornerbacks available and now reportedly have added some help to the offensive line by signing former New York Jets first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Offensive line help in Philadelphia: Former Jets first-round draft choice Mekhi Becton plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Eagles, pending a physical Monday, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox," Schefter said. "Becton is expected to be the Eagles' swing tackle."
Becton was the No. 11 overall draft pick in the 2020 National Football League Draft by New York and seemed poised to be one of the better offensive tackles in the game but injuries have hampered his career.
The 25-year-old appeared in just one game in 2021 and didn't see any action in 2022. He did return in 2023, though, and appeared in 16 games.
Philadelphia already has one of the top offensive lines in football and it just got better.
