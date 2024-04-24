Ex-Cardinals Star Is Available; Could Eagles Sign Three-Time All-Pro?
The Philadelphia Eagles likely will make another move or two in free agency before it is all said and done.
Philadelphia has been busy so far this offseason but its moves certainly aren't done yet. The Eagles are sure to be busy throughout the 2024 National Football League Draft and could even pull off a trade to move up.
The Eagles will look to add some top-end young talent throughout the draft process but there also are some intriguing players available in free agency. One player who could make some sense for the Eagles is eight-time Pro Bowl select and three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.
He has been one of the best cornerbacks in football over the last 13 seasons and could be an option to bolster the Eagles' secondary depth. Peterson is 33 years old and may not be what he once was, but he could help out at corner and also saw time at safety last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Philadelphia has been linked to multiple young corners as draft options. Landing a top-ranked corner in the draft and signing someone like Peterson could be a great option to bring in talent as well as veteran leadership.
Peterson appeared in 17 games last season with the Steelers and tallied two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 42 total tackles. He clearly has something left in the tank and the Eagles need some help in the secondary.
Why not sign one of the best cornerbacks in recent memory?
