Ex-Eagles Running Back Reportedly Signs With Rams After Six Seasons
One former longtime member of the Philadelphia Eagles is on the move.
Veteran running back Boston Scott spent the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles before entering free agency this offseason. Scott reportedly is now on the way out of town and will be joining the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Former Eagles running back Boston Scott reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources," Schefter said. "Rams backfield now boasts Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Scott, amongst others."
Scott was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 National Football Draft by the New Orleans Saints but never saw any action with the team. He was waived and spent some time on the Saints' practice squad.
Philadelphia selected and signed him off the Saints' practice squad and he has been with the team ever since. Scott spent parts of six seasons with the Eagles and was an important piece for the franchise.
In six seasons with the Eagles, Scott tallied 1,295 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 71 receptions, 566 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.
It's unclear what role he will play with the Rams but it likely will be a similar one to what he had with Philadelphia. Los Angeles already has Williams who is expected to be the team's lead back, but Scott could be featured in different ways.
Scott spent a long time in Philadelphia and was an important piece for the Eagles' offense. Hopefully, he will be able to shine in his next opportunity.
