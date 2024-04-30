Eagles Fans Certainly Will Love What Superstar Said About Future With Team
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active teams in football this offseason.
Philadelphia has responded in a major way after a disappointing end to the 2023 season. The Eagles not only have made intriguing additions in free agency and through the 2024 National Football League Draft but also have locked up some of their core players for the foreseeable future.
There recently was speculation that a trade could be on the horizon involving superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown but the team quickly shut down the rumors. Philadelphia signed Brown to a massive three-year extension worth $96 million.
After signing the deal, Brown made it sound like he plans on eventually retiring as a member of the Eagles, according to a video posted by the team.
"What's up Eagles nation, it's A.J. Brown," Brown said on the Eagles' social media channel. "I'm so glad to be here. When I hang my cleats up it's going to be in that uniform right here, man. I'm so blessed and I'm so thankful. I'm ready for the upcoming season. Go birds."
There was a slight scare for a few days that other teams were showing interest in a possible trade for Brown but it sounds like he isn't going anywhere for the rest of his career.
Brown already was a great receiver when he joined the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season in a trade with the Tennessee Titans but has taken a massive step forward. He is one of the best receivers in all of football and isn't leaving any time soon.
