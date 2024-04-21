Eagles Could Look To Three-Time Pro Bowl Select To Boost Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be going all in on the 2024 season.
Philadelphia had a great start to the 2023 campaign but fell apart down the stretch. The Eagles started the season 10-1, but then struggled and was knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles have looked for ways to bolster the roster this offseason and made a major move by signing former New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia also gave wide receiver Devonta Smith a contract extension.
Philadelphia is sure to add some interesting talent soon as the 2024 National Football League Draft quickly is approaching but there still is some talent in free agency available who could help.
One player who could make a lot of sense for the Eagles is three-time Pro Bowl select and former New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.
The 28-year-old has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, but he still could be of some help for the Eagles if he is healthy now. Adams at one point was one of the top safeties in the league and likely could be had at a lower-than-expected price at this point thanks to his injuries.
The Eagles could still use some help on the defensive side of the ball and have been linked to multiple players who could help out in the secondary. Adams is a veteran who certainly could give the franchise a boost.
A move may not be likely, but it could be an interesting option if the Eagles decide to add more defensive depth.
