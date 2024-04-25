Here's Every Eagles 2024 Draft Pick To Bolster Already Impressive Roster
The Philadelphia Eagles will aim for the mark of a new era by ushering in a new rookie class to bolster a roster already deemed toward the top of the NFL.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, where the Eagles will have to wait a couple of hours before getting to the podium -- barring a blockbuster trade from general manager Howie Roseman.
After hopefully selecting a future pillar of the organization with their first-round pick, Philadelphia will have two selections on Day 2 and five more on Day 3. Here's how it will break down:
Eagles 2024 Draft Picks:
First Round – No. 22 overall
Second Round – No. 50 overall (from New Orleans)
Second Round – No. 53 overall
Fourth Round – No. 120 overall (from Pittsburgh)
Fifth Round – No. 161 overall (from Tampa Bay)
Fifth Round – No. 171 overall (Compensatory Pick)
Fifth Round – No. 172 overall (Compensatory Pick)
Sixth Round – No. 210 overall (Compensatory Pick)
It's good to to have a guideline of when the Eagles will be selecting but watch out for Roseman to move up and down the board across the three-day affair.
The 2024 class has immense depth at wide receiver and at least a dozen offensive tackle prospects worthy of attention on the first two days. The rest of the group, however, is generally deemed to be far from as deep as in years past. The meat of the class is in the top 100, which could lead to more aggressive trade-ups than usual.
Offensive players will fly off the board early before balancing out in the later rounds. We could see Roseman go for one of the aforementioned esteemed offensive tackles in Round 1 and then shore up some defensive holes in the middle-to-late rounds.
While it might make the most sense to stick-and-pick in the first and take advantage of three selections in the top 53, they have the ammo to trade up at any point in the first two rounds. It should be a must-watch draft, as are most with Roseman at the helm.
