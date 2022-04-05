A Post-Trade, Eagles-Only Mock Draft

Ed Kracz takes a crack at his second mock draft, but the first since GM Howie Roseman and the Saints shook up the 2022 NFL Draft

Howie Roseman did it again, making a pre-draft blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday that involved eight total draft picks.

More on the deal can be found here:

Eagles, Saints Make Trade Involving 8 Draft picks - Sports ...

The trade has changed some of the thinking surrounding the Eagles’ draft thinking.

Here’s a new stab at a mock draft after digesting Monday’s deal.

FIRST ROUND

15: DAXTON HILL, Safety, Michigan

I know what you’re thinking: a safety? After seeing the money doled out at this position in the offseason, the Eagles need to find one they can control for a few years at a relative discount price and groom in their system. Hill, who is 6-0, 191, ran a 4.3 at the Combine.

He's a day one starter, and isn't that what the Eagles want here?

“He plays the safety position with a linebacker mentality, but he has a cornerback’s body,” said ESPN analyst Todd McShay. “That’s the best way I can describe him, and he’s got a cornerback’s cover skills.

"He can play in the slot, cover you one on one probably better than any safety in this class, and he’s got deep range if you want to play him over the top, he’s got good ball skills. I think he’s a great player that for some reason just keeps getting overlooked.”

18: JAMESON WILLIAMS, WR, Alabama

Assuming the two top-tier wideouts are gone, Garett Wilson and Drake London, this pick makes some sense. The Eagles may have to wait a month to get him on the field, but they have Zach Pascal and Jalen Reagor in the interim.

“When it’s all said and done he’s got a really good chance to be the best receiver in this group," said McShay, "but can you live with the fact that he might be out for the first four or five weeks of the season and you’re not exactly sure what you’re going to get with him in year one as he’s gaining confidence and getting stronger coming off the ACL in the national championship?”

The Eagles can live with that just fine, yes.

SECOND ROUND

51: NIK BONITTO, Edge, Oklahoma

An edge rusher with plenty of upside at 6-3, 248 pounds who ran a 4.5 at the Combine. Bontitto had 16 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss the past two seasons. He also has the ability to mirror tight ends off the line of scrimmage.

THIRD ROUND

83: LOGAN HALL, DT, Houston

Had the Eagles taking Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey in my mock draft 1.0, but he’s rising and may not be here. Hall is a nice consolation prize, a 6-6, 283-pounder who keeps getting better. A two-year starter, he had 48 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season in 13 games (12 starts).

101: CHARLIE KOLAR, TE, Iowa State

Nick Sirianni played more 12-personnel than expected last year, even after the trade of Zach Ertz. That’s a trend that may continue. The Eagles sent TE coach Jason Michael to Kolar’s pro day, so there could be some interest in the 6-6½, 250-pounder who can catch as evidenced by his 168 receptions, 2,181 yards, and 23 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cyclones.

FOURTH ROUND

124: ZACH TOM, IOL, Wake Forest

Played left tackle at Wake Forest the past two years despite being 6-4, 304 pounds, but his NFL future is likely at center. He is considered an extremely intelligent player with good technique and would make a nice project for Jeff Stoutland to work on to get him ready to take over for Jason Kelce whenever that day comes when the All-Pro center retires.

FIFTH ROUND

154: DAMEON PIERCE, RB, Florida

The Eagles could use a running back with only Kenny Gainwell set to be under contract after the season, and Pierce fits what the Eagles like to do. He is a physical runner with pass-catching and pass-blocking ability.

162: ALONTAE TAYLOR, CB, Tennessee

A lot to like about this cornerback despite arriving so late in the draft. He has length at 6-0, 199, with 32-¼ arms, and speed, running a 4.36 at the Combine. Take him and throw him into the mix to start opposite Darius Slay.

166: NEIL FARRELL, DT, LSU

The Eagles took two defensive tackles last year and do it again this year, spending this pick on a 6-4, 330-pounder. He could stand to lose weight to become more effective in the pass rush, but he’s stout in stopping the run.

SIXTH ROUND

None

SEVENTH ROUND

237: MARCUS JONES, CB/PR, Houston

He is one of the 30 visits the Eagles and all NFL teams are allowed in the pre-draft process.

He’s an undersized slot CB at 5-8, 174, and slot isn’t a position of need for the Eagles, though he had five interceptions last year. What the Eagles do need is a punt/kick returner and Jones does that very well with 73 kickoff returns in his career for 28.4 yards per return and six touchdowns with another 63 punt returns for 14.0 yards per return and three TDs.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.