Eagles, Saints Make Trade Involving 8 Draft picks

GM Howie Roseman still hasv two first-round picks while adding a first-round selection in 2023 and a second-round choice in 2024

The deal is done, and the Eagles now have the ammunition in the 2023 draft to go get a quarterback if Jalen Hurts doesn’t succeed in 2022.

The team agreed to send two of its first-round picks in this spring’s draft – Nos. 16 and 19 – to the New Orleans Saints. on Monday The Eagles are also sending the Saints their sixth-round pick this year, No. 194.

In return, Philadelphia is getting New Orleans’ 18th pick in this year’s draft as well as a third-round compensatory pick (No. 101), a seventh-round selection (No. 237) as well as New Orleans’ 2023 first-round selection as well as its 2024 second-round pick.

Add it all up and that’s an eight-pick trade.

The deal leaves Philadelphia with two first-round picks rather than three. Those two are their own at No. 15 and New Orleans’ pick at No. 18.

They also still own No. 51 and 83 and now own pick 101 as well.

The Eagles still have 10 picks.

On the surface, this looks like a steal for the Eagles.

Not only are they getting a future first and a future second, but they’re also picking up another fourth-round selection. Not only that, but they still have two picks in the first round this year.

With two first-round choices in 2023, they can now try to trade up for a quarterback should Hurts not improve his game. The 2023 class is expected to be better than this year's crop of passers.

Here’s the complete order of Eagles picks in the 2022 NFL Draft that begins on April 28:

FIRST ROUND

15 (acquired from Colts in trade of Carson Wentz)

18 (acquired from Saints)

SECOND ROUND

51

THIRD ROUND

83 and 101

FOURTH ROUND

124

FIFTH ROUND

152, 154 (acquired from Commanders), 166

SIXTH ROUND

None

SEVENTH ROUND

237 (acquired from Saints)

The future first-round pick next year and the second-round pick in 2024 are what swings this deal in favor of the Eagles.

GM Howie Roseman may not be done, either.

With two third-round picks and three in the fifth, he could look to get back into the second round.

Either way, all those mock drafts that have gone before?

Tear them up.

It’s time to reset.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.