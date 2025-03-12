Adam Schefter Hints Eagles Star Could Leave Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a few key pieces already since free agency opened up. Is another on his way out of town as well?
Philadelphia entered the offseason knowing it could lose pieces in free agency. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl and never were going to be able to pay everyone. When you have guys like Zack Baun, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton all going to free agency at the same time after great years, you're going to lose some.
Baun re-signed with the Eagles and Sweat and Williams reportedly signed elsewhere. Becton remains available but ESPN's Adam Schefter may have hinted that he could be next to leave the organization. He joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and talked about all of the draft picks the Eagles have coming their way as comp picks after losing the key pieces.
As we was talking about the Eagles' picks, he said Philadelphia could have another on the way thanks to Becton.
"Who has had a better drafting record than the Philadelphia Eagles? And by the way, it's probably going to turn into more once they lose Mekhi Becton," Schefter said. "And who knows how they're going to manipulate the draft this year and potentially turn it into more picks next year or the year after."
This obviously could just be a slip of the tongue, but when Schefter speaks, you should listen. If he thinks Becton is going to be playing elsewhere in 2025, that could be a bad sign for Philadelphia.
