Two-Time Pro Bowler Has Clear Interest In Joining Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost one safety already this offseason as they reportedly decided to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
With the departure of Gardner-Johnson, it certainly wold make sense for the Eagles to consider bringing in another safety. There are some intriguing guys available on the open market, including two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons.
He spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 62 total tackles. His numbers were pretty similiar to the 2023 campaign in which he earned his second Pro Bowl nod as a member of the Denver Broncos.
Simmons spent the first eight years of his career in Denver and certainly has some familiarity with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Simmons joined the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast and made it clear that he would be interested in joining the Eagles and reuniting with Fangio.
"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said. "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."
There's definitely an opening at safety. Could Simmons fill it in free agency?
