Eagles Fans Get Answer On AJ Brown's Future In Philly

It hasn't taken long for Philadelphia Eagles star receiver AJ Brown to be mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

There was chatter last offseason and ahead of the trade deadline as well this season. In both situations, the Eagles did not make a move. On Thursday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Brown and certainly made it sound like a deal isn't coming.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL & AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

The Eagles rumors have already started

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If you're wondering, Roseman referenced his comments around the trade deadline, which explained why Philadelphia didn't move Brown.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players," Roseman said. "And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of the guys like that. And so, feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

ESPN's Adam Schefter has already mentioned Brown as a potential trade chip and floated the New England Patriots. But that was before Roseman publicly made it sound like a deal isn't going to happen on Thursday.

Will that stop the speculation? Probably not. That's the nature of the business. There are going to be people talking about Brown all offseason long because he's that talented. He's a player that all 32 teams in the league would like to have. The Eagles are the ones fortunate to employ him and if Roseman can be taken at face value, it sounds like that will be the case in 2026.

