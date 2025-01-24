Eagles 25-Year-Old Star Connected To Surprising NFC Team
If teams want to add to their defense this offseason in free agency, there will be pieces to take a look at from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has built the best defense in football but it could look different in 2025. A few important components of that defense are heading to free agency, including 25-year-old breakout star Milton Williams.
Williams logged five sacks this season for the Eagles in what was the best season of his career so far. He went through stretches when he was dominant for the Eagles. It would be great to bring him back, but he isn't the only member of the Eagles going to free agency. The front office is going to have tough decisions to make and Williams certainly will be one.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top 15 defensive players heading to free agency and had Williams on his list and listed the Arizona Cardinals as the top potential landing spot for him.
"Best Landing spot: Arizona Cardinals," Cameron said. "Overall Free-Agent Rank: 32. The 2024 season was a breakout year for Milton as a pass-rusher, earning a stellar 90.6 pass-rush grade — second only to Chris Jones at the position.
"Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, who enjoyed a prolific pass rush during his time with the Eagles, has yet to replicate that success with the Cardinals. Armed with the NFL’s fourth-highest projected cap space this offseason, the Cardinals are well-positioned to revamp their defensive front. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Gannon target familiar faces from Philadelphia, like Milton, to transform the pass rush in 2025."
Arizona was somewhat surprising in 2024. The Cardinals looked like a playoff team for much of the season but finished the campaign with an 8-9 record. Arizona went 2-5 over the final seven games of the season and missed the playoffs. The Cardinals clearly need some defense and maybe Williams could be an answer.
