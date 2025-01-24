Eagles Breakout Star Projected To Land 2-Year, $19.4 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles' front office will have a few questions they will need to answer by the time the offseason gets here.
One of them is whether or not they are going to be able to re-sign breakout star linebacker Zack Baun. The 28-year-old has been arguably the most surprising player of the season across the league. He went from being a role player with the New Orleans Saints to a first-team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist.
Baun has surprised people and is absolutely in line for a raise. He landed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles before the 2024 season and will surely get more this offseason. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $19.4 million over two years.
Now, this is just a projection so there's no way to know at the moment if this is the deal that he will get. Competition in free agency will have a big impact on the eventual deal Baun lands. That could lead to more years and more money but this seems like a pretty solid starting point at least.
If the Eagles could sign Baun to a deal of this nature, it would be a no-brainer and should get done as fast as possible. He hasn't been with the Eagles for a long time, but he has made himself into a key piece for the best defense in football. Philadelphia should do what it can to bring him back.
More NFL: Titans Named Top Suitor For Eagles $10 Million Pro Bowler