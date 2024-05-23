Eagles Are 'Logical Landing Spot' For Star Safety After Stellar Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some impressive additions to its defense this offseason but another move still could make sense.
Philadelphia's biggest defensive question mark heading into the offseason was what the team would do about the cornerback position and it responded by adding significant depth. Now, the Eagles seem to have a surplus of capable corners and could end up letting at least one go in the not-so-distant future.
One position the Eagles still could use a little more depth is at safety. There are a few options out there in free agency that could help if the Eagles want to consider an external option. The best safety remaining in free agency is former Denver Bronco Justin Simmons but it's unclear where he will land.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine listed the Eagles as one of Simmons' "logical landing spots."
"Simmons was a second-team All-Pro selection last season and is still looking for a team," Ballentine said. "He's 30 years old, which works against him on the market, but Kevin Byard and Rayshawn Jenkins were both able to get respectable two-year deals from the (Chicago Bears) and (Seattle Seahawks), respectively.
"The Philadelphia Eagles are another team to watch. They added Cooper DeJean in the draft, but his role is unclear after spending his collegiate career at cornerback. They have the trio of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown. Simmons is an upgrade over Blankenship, and Gardner-Johnson could wind up playing in the slot. Logical Landing Spots: Tennessee Titans (and) Philadelphia Eagles."
This isn't the first time Simmons has been mentioned as an option for the Eagles and likely won't be the last. He could help Philadelphia and until he signs elsewhere makes sense as an option in free agency.
