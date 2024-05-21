Eagles Are 'Natural Fit' For Four-Time All-Pro Select But Deal Is Unlikely
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a specific effort this offseason to bolster the defensive side of the football.
Philadelphia had high hopes last season but struggled down the stretch and was upset in the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles have reloaded the roster in multiple ways this offseason but there still is room for growth.
Safety is a position some have speculated the Eagles could still look to add, but it's uncertain what the team's plan is at this time. If the Eagles do want to add another safety, there are some intriguing players still out there in free agency, and one player who has popped up as an option is former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
He could make some sense for Philadelphia and ESPN's Bill Barnwell even called him a "natural fit," but a deal is unlikely at this time.
"One of the players I'm shocked to still see available is Simmons, who transformed the Broncos when he was available in 2023," Barnwell said. "(That 70-point outburst by the Dolphins, notably, came in a game in which Simmons was injured.) I thought he would be a natural fit with the Eagles, but Philadelphia brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and extended Reed Blankenship. The (Carolina Panthers) would make some sense, but they spent money elsewhere and signed Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott."
Philadelphia still could use another boot and Simmons could make a lot of sense but it sounds like a deal may not happen.
