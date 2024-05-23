Eagles Could Acquire Star Defender In Possible Proposed Trade With Rival
The Philadelphia Eagles should be considering every option to improve the roster despite an already strong offseason.
Philadelphia has been busy so far this offseason but there still is room for growth. With how the Eagles ended the 2023 season they should be adding as much depth as possible in order to prevent a rough second half of the 2024 campaign.
The Eagles already have done this, but more could be done. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine compiled a list of possible "shocking trades" Philadelphia could make this offseason and mentioned a deal for Washington Commanders star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
"Inter-division trades are somewhat rare, but they come together every now and then," Ballentine said. "Most of the time, it's a case where the deal just makes sense for both parties. We all know how much value the Eagles place on the defensive line. They aren't likely to pass on any opportunity to make their pass rush elite. Adding a player like Jonathan Allen, who is a speculative trade chip the Commanders should look into playing, would certainly qualify...
"The Eagles have Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, but Davis is a part-time player as a run-stuffing nose tackle. Philly's defense was at its most terrifying with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox in the middle. They could have a new version of the duo with Allen crossing the rivalry line."
Allen was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022 and certainly could help the Eagles out if they could get a deal done. A move should be considered unlikely because they are division rivals, but stranger things have happened.
