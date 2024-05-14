Eagles Viewed As Top Landing Spot For All-Pro Safety In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles already have boosted both sides of the football in free agency but it doesn't seem like they are done adding.
There still are some very intriguing players available in free agency and the Eagles still have space to add. One position the Eagles could still use some help at is safety. There are a few options out there still and Philadelphia was mentioned as a possible landing spot for All-Pro safety Justin Simmons by NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich.
"Simmons was a cap casualty by the (Denver Broncos) this offseason despite coming off a season in which he was named second-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl," Ulrich said. "He remains unsigned in part due to how crowded the safety market was this offseason, along with the fact that he's on the other side of 30. At this point, another eight-figure deal is probably not in the cards.
"The connection between Simmons and Eagles (defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio can't be ignored. Fangio has called Simmons one of his favorite players he's ever coached. The Eagles also don't currently have a safety with a resume quite as strong as Simmons.'"
Simmons has had a great eight-year National Football League career as a member of the Broncos. He has been an All-Pro four times and a Pro Bowler twice. Landing someone like Simmons would be a significant boost for the Eagles and could be exactly what the team needs to help boost the defense.
