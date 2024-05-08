Eagles Could Sign Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler, Three-Time Champion To Add Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles don’t seem like they are done adding to the roster this offseason.
Philadelphia has been one of the most active teams in football this offseason and likely will look to make at least a few more additions to add even more depth before training camp rolls around. The Eagles already have one of the top offenses in football on paper but they could add even more help.
One player who could make some sense is former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman. He is just 26 years old and has one Pro Bowl selection under his belt as well as three Super Bowl rings.
He may not have the biggest name in free agency, but he is a five-year veteran with speed who could be added for a cheap price. Hardman caught a touchdown this past Super Bowl and also can help out as a kick returner.
The Eagles already have two great receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but adding a veteran like Hardman only could help. He likely could get solid opportunities with Brown and Smith drawing so much attention and then also fill in as a kick returner if the team saw fit.
Adding Hardman wouldn’t be a splashy free agent signing like running back Saquon Barkley was, but he could help add more depth to a team that already looks like a Super Bowl contender.
