Ex-Bills Pro Bowl Select Could Be Intriguing Free Agent Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason but adding a little more depth wouldn't hurt.
Philadelphia has made a specific effort to bolster its defense this offseason and did so in a major way through the 2024 National Football League Draft by selecting top cornerback prospects Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
While this is the case, the Eagles could still use a little more depth on the defensive end. The Eagles are among the top Super Bowl contenders for next season and there are some free agents available who could help.
One player who could make some sense is former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde. He currently is a free agent and spent the last seven seasons with Buffalo. He has dealt with some tough injuries and it's unclear if he wants to play in 2024, but if he does, Philadelphia should at least give him a call.
He only appeared in 14 games last season but recorded two interceptions and seven passes defended to go along with 54 total tackles. Philadelphia could use a little more depth at safety and Hyde has had a great 11-year NFL career.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent and should be going all in on the 2024 season. It seems like they are doing just that and Hyde could be another addition that could help.
First, he has to decide whether or not he wants to continue his football career. But, if he does, maybe he could be someone the Eagles could target.
