Eagles Executive Reportedly Interviewing With Patriots For Open Position
It sounds like one Philadelphia Eagles executive could be leaving the team in the not-so-distant future.
Brandon Hunt currently serves as the Eagles’ director of scouting but reportedly will be interviewing with the New England Patriots for the team’s open “primary football executive position,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
“The Patriots are interviewing Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt for their primary football executive position tomorrow in Foxboro, per sources,” Breer said. “It’s the first known external interview New England has conducted for the job.
“The Patriots are holding interviews with Eagles exec Brandon Hunt and ex-Carolina Panthers exec Samir Suleiman off-site in Boston, rather than at Gillette Stadium. One twist to all this: Hunt and Suleiman worked together in the Steelers personnel department from 2013-19.”
It appears as though the interview will be for the Patriots’ open general manager position. Eliot Wolf seemingly has been serving in the role without holding the exact title. It’s unclear if Hunt will land the role, but it sounds as if he at least has a chance to do so and leave Philadelphia this offseason.
Hunt has been around NFL teams since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as an intern in 2005. Since then, he has spent time in the Steelers' organization, with the Houston Texans, and most recently with the Eagles. He joined the Eagles as the team's director of scouting in 2022 and has worked under Howie Roseman ever since.
More NFL: Eagles Reportedly Signing Young Cornerback After Impressing In Minicamp