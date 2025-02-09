Eagles Expected To Lose Game-Changer After Super Bowl LIX
The Super Bowl is just a few hours away and it could be one of the final days in the organization for a key piece of the offense.
Philadelphia brought Kellen Moore in this offseason to be the team’s offensive coordinator. Clearly, he’s done a good job. Philadelphia’s offense has clicked throughout the year. The Eagles had one of the most dominant seasons for the running game in National Football League history.
The Eagles’ passing game has had questions at points but it has looked great at times as well. All in all, Moore has done a good job and it seems like he’s in line for a new gig.
He’s been tied to the New Orleans Saints recently as a candidate for their open head coach job. It has seemed like a near guarantee that the role will be his. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that it remains the “expectation” that the two sides will agree to terms on a deal.
“Sources: As Eagles OC Kellen Moore gets ready to coordinate the biggest game of his career, the expectation remains that he will accept the Saints (head coach) position after the Super Bowl,” Schultz said. “Moore has been focused on the Eagles this week, but prior to the week had already started making calls on a potential staff.”
It will be sad if the Eagles lose Moore and have to find a new offensive coordinator. As unfortunate as this could be, hopefully he has one more great game plan ready for Philadelphia.
More NFL: What Time Is Eagles Game Today? TV Schedule, Stream For Super Bowl LIX