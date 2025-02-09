What Time Is Eagles Game Today? TV Schedule, Stream For Super Bowl LIX
The day is finally here.
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few hours away from their chance of history. It’s been a long year, culminating in a Super Bowl matchup on Sunday evening against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia faced off against the Chiefs two years ago in the Super Bowl but things didn’t work out in their favor. Kansas City came out on top in the Super Bowl in 2023. Now, the Eagles will get a chance at revenge.
Fans will have to wait a few more hours for the action, though. Kick-off will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome. If you want to check out the game, you can find it on your local FOX-affiliated television station. You can also find the Spanish-language broadcast at FOX Deportes.
For streaming, you can find the game action on the FOX Sports app, NFL app, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV based on your different streaming packages.
It’s surely going to be a wild matchup and we are just a few hours away from checking it out. There was a time in which some wondered if the Eagles would even make the playoffs after a slow start to the season. The Eagles completely turned things around and now have a chance at history against the Chiefs. Kansas City has a chance at history of its own as it looks to win its third straight Super Bowl title.
