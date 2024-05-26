Eagles Legend Defends Rival Tom Brady; Claims He 'Outsmarted' People
One Philadelphia Eagles legend is coming to the defense of one of the team's biggest rivals.
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been in the news lately after appearing in "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix. Former teammates, rivals, and comedians took the stage and roasted every aspect of the legendary quarterback's life.
The event concluded with Brady taking the stage and as a part of his monologue seemed to admit that he did in fact deflate footballs back in 2015 leading to "Deflategate." Rumors and speculation have swirled ever since and he seemed to finally admit it.
This has led to a wide range of opinions and former Eagles fan-favorite and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce seems to be on Brady's side.
"I don't even think Tom should have gotten in trouble for deflating footballs," Kelce said on the "New Heights" podcast as transcribed by Newsweek's Matt Levine. "I'm pro deflating footballs, I'll say it, I'll say it, I'm pro deflating footballs. He outsmarted people, why the (explicit) does it matter how much air is in that (explicit)? We're all mad because he had the common sense to take a little air out so that his receivers could catch the (explicit) thing, why is that against the rules."
Brady and the Eagles had a rivalry at one point -- which Philadelphia got the last laugh in 2018 -- but it sounds like he and Kelce are on the same page.
