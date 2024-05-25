Ex-Chiefs Receiver, Super Bowl Champ Linked To Eagles In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely busy this offseason but likely are close to being done adding to the roster.
Philadelphia has made a flurry of moves this offseason and does seem to be in a much better place. If the 2024 season were to begin today, Philadelphia likely would be considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.
The Eagles have addressed multiple roster holes and even recently signed former first-round draft pick John Ross to replace DeVante Parker who announced his retirement. While this is the case, they still could use a little more depth and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder mentioned former Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders' receiver Byron Pringle as an option.
"To be honest, the Eagles have a pretty complete roster so they don't need to add much," Holder said. "However, DeVante Parker recently retired and Parker was likely going to be one of their contested catch targets out wide this season. While Philadelphia did sign John Ross in a corresponding move this week, Ross is a vertical threat instead of a jump ball receiver.
"Pringle could potentially fill Parker's role as coming down with 50/50 balls has been his calling card in the NFL. The former Commander would still probably be a long shot to make the roster, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to see what he has in camp."
The 30-year-old is a one-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs and could help add even more depth if the Eagles decided to get a deal done without breaking the bank.
More NFL: Cardinals Mentioned As Landing Spot For Eagles All-Pro If Traded This Summer