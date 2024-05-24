Eagles Legend, Fan-Favorite 'Really Upset' To No Longer Play For Franchise
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason but did also lose one of their best players.
Philadelphia fan-favorite and six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced his retirement after 13 incredible seasons with the team. Kelce was a sixth-round draft pick in 2011 and developed into one of the best centers in football history and likely one day will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Although Kelce certainly has a bright future ahead of him in free agency, he still has been around the Eagles' facilities this offseason and even is "really, really upset" to no longer play for the franchise, according to Daily Mail's Eric Blum.
"Jason Kelce admitted he is still 'really, really upset' to no longer be an Eagles player after less than three months after the center retired from the (National Football League)," Blum said. "The now-ESPN broadcaster also opened up about the team's 'awful' end to the season, where they lost six of their last seven games to go from having the NFL's best record through Week 12, to not winning a playoff game."
Philadelphia likely won't be able to fully replace Kelce in 2024 but will have to try. He was a great member of the team and it wouldn't be surprising to see him pop around every now and then through the season.
Philadelphia fans certainly loved Kelce and grew attached to him and it sounds like he feels the exact same way.
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Four-Time Pro Bowler To Add Another Dynamic Weapon