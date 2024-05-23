Eagles Could Sign Four-Time Pro Bowler To Add Another Dynamic Weapon
The Philadelphia Eagles already have boosted the offense this offseason but adding a little more depth wouldn't hurt.
Philadelphia added star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency already and he seems to be acclimating perfectly to the team. Barkley will replace D'Andre Swift as Philadelphia's lead back but the Eagles could use some more depth behind him.
The Eagles currently have Kenneth Gainwell on the roster along with Barkley, but lost Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny in free agency. There are some options out there in free agency who could help add depth and one player who could make sense is four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.
He had a down year but seemingly is healthy and is looking for his next opportunity, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"Cook remains a free agent and noted it's 'wide open' where he might land," Patra said. "Still just 28 years old, he could offer a veteran option if he proves fully healthy in 2024.
"I feel great, man," Cook said as transcribed by Patra. "Last year was kind of different for me because having to transition from being released and then having surgery and finding out where I want to be as far as rehabbing -- just putting everything in order, it was kind of a whirlwind for me. It's just about having everything in order this offseason and getting a jump on everything. I feel great, man. I'm ready to roll."
He had a down year with the New York Jets in 2023, but had just under 1,200 rushing yards in 2022 and could shine behind the Eagles' offensive line if he's fully healthy. He also provides some upside as a receiver out of the back and could form a dynamic duo with Barkley.
Barkley has dealt with some injury struggles throughout his career so far so it wouldn't hurt to have another solid option who could take over the bulk of the work if an injury popped up. Why not give Cook a chance?
More NFL: Eagles Are 'Logical Landing Spot' For Star Safety After Stellar Season