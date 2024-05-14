ESPN Officially Adds Jason Kelce To 'Monday Night Countdown'
PHILADELPHIA - Those in Philadelphia holding out hope that Jason Kelce’s retirement would be a short one likely didn’t figure the wish could come true and not help the Eagles.
Kelce officially inked a multi-year deal with ESPN Tuesday to join the company’s marquee programming around NFL telecasts this fall.
The six-time All-Pro and likely future Hall of Famer will join “Monday Night Countdown” each week, leading into “Monday Night Football” throughout the regular season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round coverage. Each "Monday Night Football" and ESPN playoff game, Kelce will also join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime.
Kelce will also become a member of ESPN’s Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February of 2027) which will air on ESPN and ABC. Additional postseason studio appearances are set to occur annually and further opportunities with Kelce will also be explored.
“Turns out, it was a short retirement,” Kelce said in a statement. “I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the "Monday Night Countdown" team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full-circle moment.
“And, I mean it’s freaking "Monday Night Football" and I’m ready for some football.”
Kelce has been a frequent presence around the NovaCare Complex since retiring but the organization was under no illusions of a reversed course and a quick return to the field.
Third-year-pro Cam Jurgens, drafted as the heir apparent to Kelce in 2022, is set to slide over from right guard and be the starting center in 2024 for the Eagles.
Kelce, meanwhile, is set to enter the next step in his life and career.
“Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. Jason’s addition to "Monday Night Countdown" will greatly strengthen our NFL coverage.”
