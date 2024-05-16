Eagles Receive One Of Highest Offseason Grades After Flurry Of Additions
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been busy this offseason.
After the disastrous end to the 2023 season the Eagles had, they needed to go back to the drawing board this offseason. Philadelphia has done that and more and seem to be in a good spot heading into the summer.
The 2024 season will be here before we know it as the schedule was released on Wednesday night and Eagles fans should be excited. It wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles were to make another addition or two this offseason but they already have received an offseason grade of an "A" from Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema.
"I don’t know how the Eagles continue to do it," Sikkema said. "They lost Kevin Byard and D’Andre Swift this offseason, but Byard wasn’t as impactful as they hoped he would be and they replaced Swift with Saquon Barkley. They also added C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Bryce Huff, Devin White, and DeVante Parker. Adding to the significant departures were Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce retiring.
"Then the Eagles dominated the draft again, grabbing Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to attack their biggest roster need. Philadelphia spiraled at the end of the 2023 season but has its foot on the gas for 2024."
Philadelphia was one of just seven teams to receive an offseason grade of "A" or higher. The Detroit Lions are the only team to receive an "A+" in this ranking.
It isn't hard to see why the Eagles' offseason has been well-received with a handful of high-impact additions. Maybe more will be on the horizon, as well.
