Eagles Superstar Called Team's 'Most Dangerous' Free Agent Addition
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have had a strong offseason, to say the least.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and was upset in the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles have responded in a major way and re-tooled the roster this offseason in free agency and through the National Football League Draft.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler compiled a list of each team's "most dangerous" additions this offseason and gave the title to new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
"Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are a dream player-to-team match," Fowler said. "Barkley is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's most explosive playmakers. Behind the Eagles' front five, he should immediately thrive inside the new-look offense led by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
"The Eagles figure to lean on Barkley on the ground to open up play-action shots to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. That pick-your-poison approach will likely force opposing defense to operate with a "bend but don't break" mantra. Barkley's explosiveness and versatility will expand the Eagles offense in ways they haven't seen during the Jalen Hurts era."
Barkley signed a three-year deal with Philadelphia after spending the first six seasons of his career with the rival New York Giants. The 27-year-old widely is considered one of the best running backs in football and now will give the Eagles another dynamic option who can help on the ground and in the passing game.
Philadelphia should be better in 2024 and the addition of Barkley certainly will help.
