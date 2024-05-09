Ex-Commanders Standout Tight End Could Be Great Depth Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles likely will make a few more additions before training camp rolls around this summer.
Philadelphia is in a position to compete for a Super Bowl title next year and already has had a strong offseason. The Eagles have made a specific effort to add more top-end talent throughout the roster after a devastating end to the 2023 season.
The Eagles have done a good job of it, but it could never hurt to add even more veteran depth. One player who could make some sense for Philadelphia in free agency is former Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders standout tight end Logan Thomas.
Philadelphia already has a great tight end in Dallas Goedert, but it could hurt to add another option for Jalen Hurts to throw to in Thomas. Goedert has dealt with injuries at points throughout his career so Thomas could be a backup plan.
He racked up 55 receptions last year with Washington and had 496 receiving yards along with four touchdowns. Philadelphia is loaded with receiving options with Goedert, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith but Thomas could give the Eagles another big body to make catches in the middle of the field.
Philadelphia is in a good position to compete next season and should be going all in on the current roster. Thomas may not have a massive name, but he could help provide even more necessary depth.
The Eagles have the cap space to get a deal done. Why not at least consider a move?
