Eagles All-Pro Defender Seen As Possible Trade Candidate This Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy boosting the defense this offseason.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with a clear need in its secondary and addressed it through the 2024 National Football League Draft by selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The Eagles likely aren't done making moves, though. Philadelphia has made multiple additions, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team make a few subtractions as well. One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate is former All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"James Bradberry remains on the Eagles roster, but that has more to do with the team's cap situation than anything he did on the field last year," Ballentine said. "Bradberry was a liability in 2023. After putting together an All-Pro campaign in 2022 he allowed a passer rating of 114.3 and 11 touchdowns when targeted. The dip in pass rush production certainly didn't help, but those numbers are scary for a cornerback who is entering his age-31 season.
"The Eagles made it obvious they don't believe in Bradberry with their draft picks. Using their first two picks on a pair of cornerbacks signals a shift away from the duo of Darius Slay and Bradberry...The good news is that there are teams who need help at corner who might be interested in the veteran. If the Eagles feel comfortable with starting Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean in Week 1 then they should be fielding calls for Bradberry starting June 1."
Don't be surprised if he gets moved in the not-so-distant future.
