Ex-Jets Standout Defender Could Be Perfect Option For Eagles In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this offseason but shouldn't take their foot off the gas now.
Philadelphia has made moves left and right this offseason but still has some cap space to work with and should be looking for ways to bolster the defense. One position that has been mentioned as an area that could be improved is defensive end.
The Eagles have been linked to multiple players and one who could make sense in free agency is former Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets standout defensive end Carl Lawson.
Lawson at one point seemed like he could be one of the top young edge defenders in the league but injuries have significantly impacted his career to this point. He has dealt with multiple serious injuries but is just 28 years old and was ranked as the 12th-best free agent available by NFL Trade Rumors.
When he was last fully healthy in 2022 he recorded seven sacks and 33 tackles in 17 games. If he could perform at that level, it would be a major boost for the Eagles. Plus, he likely wouldn't cost too much due to his injury history.
Lawson is a cheap, underrated option with plenty of upside. The Eagles are loaded all throughout the roster and can afford to take a chance on someone with upside. If Philadelphia still is looking to add before training camp kicks off, adding someone like Lawson could only help.
On paper, Philadelphia has one of the top rosters in football and has a chance to do something special in 2024. But, depth will be extremely important throughout the grind of a full season, and adding more now only could help.
