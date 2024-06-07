Ex-Saints Star Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Take Flier On Him?
The Philadelphia Eagles should be considering all options to improve the roster despite an already strong offseason.
Philadelphia has made multiple intriguing additions in free agency after a rough end to the 2023 season and still has the money to get at least one or two more deals done before training camp.
One position that has been talked about a lot this offseason is wide receiver. Philadelphia has two of the best receivers in football in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but the third receiver spot has given the team troubles over the last few years.
The Eagles haven't been able to find consistent production from the spot despite trying multiple options. It seemed like DeVante Parker was going to be an option help in 2024 but he announced his retirement from football.
Philadelphia recently signed former first-round draft pick John Ross III as an option to help out but there still is room on the roster. One player who the Eagles should consider signing to compete for the third receiver spot is former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas.
Thomas surprisingly still available in free agency and although injuries have derailed his career, was one of the top receivers in football as recently as 2019.
Philadelphia doesn't need that version of Thomas, though. The Eagles need production out of the No. 3 receiver spot and that is an area Thomas could help in. Both Brown and Smith thrive on the outside. Thomas' specialty is in the middle of the field on shorter routes.
He appeared in 10 games last season with New Orleans and if he is healthy now could be a cheap option for the Eagles and help fill a need. It would be fantastic to have the 2019 version of Thomas, but that's not what Philadelphia needs.
Thomas may not be what he once was any longer, but he still has upside when healthy and could provide Jalen Hurts another veteran option in the middle of the field.
