Ex-Vikings Star Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Make Move?
The Philadelphia Eagles already seem loaded offensively, but, it wouldn't hurt to add even more depth with training camp quickly approaching.
Philadelphia has been busy this offseason and already has had a strong offseason. The Eagles have had one of the highest-rated offseasons of any National Football League franchise, but they still have money to spend and there are some intriguing free agents available.
The Eagles' biggest move of the offseason certainly was signing former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley early in free agency. He will take over the starting running back spot and immediately make Philadelphia better.
While that is the case, the Eagles have lost some running back depth behind him this offseason with Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny signing elsewhere in free agency. The Eagles still have Kenneth Gainwell, but it wouldn't hurt to add a little more firepower -- especially with Barkley's injury history.
One player who still is available and could make sense for Philadelphia is former Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook.
He is ranked as the 34th-best free agent remaining by NFL Trade Rumors and could add some intriguing depth behind Barkley with upside. He didn't get much of a chance with the Jets last season but had just under 1,200 rushing yards with the Vikings in 2022.
Cook has had injury problems himself but would form a fearsome duo with Barkley if signed. Both players are strong rushers who can also catch so they would be an important layer to an already seemingly improved Eagles offense.
The four-time Pro Bowler likely wouldn't cost much. Why not give him a chance to show if he has anything left in the tank?
