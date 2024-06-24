Former Raiders Pro Bowler Mentioned As Fit For Eagles In Free Agency
There still is time left for the Philadelphia Eagles to make another move or two.
Philadelphia has plenty of cap space remaining and training camp quickly is approaching. There still are a lot of free agents out there who could help the Eagles and it wouldn't be too surprising to see a move get done soon.
The Eagles clearly know they can compete for a Super Bowl title in 2024 but there still are some weaknesses on the roster. The third receiver spot has been one of the most talked about areas of the team that could be improved this summer and one player who was mentioned as a fit is former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow by PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski.
"Renfrow had a big season out of the slot for the Raiders in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1038 yards and 9 TDs," Kempski said. "His production then fell off a cliff in 2022 and 2023, when he had 61 catches for 585 yards and 2 TDs in those two seasons combined.
"In theory, the Eagles could use a slot receiver, but small, shifty slots have never really been Howie Roseman's jam, and the three veteran receivers the Eagles signed this offseason — John Ross, DeVante Parker, and Parris Campbell — did not fit that profile either. I wouldn't view Renfrow as a fit."
Renfrow still is out there and was mentioned as a fit for the Eagles earlier this offseason.
The Eagles already have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster so adding Renfrow could be a great third option.
