If Healthy, a Move to RG Will Come Naturally to Isaac Seumalo

The veteran's goal is to be ready for training camp in late July

PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to Issac Seumalo, the questions are about his health, not his versatility.

The veteran offensive lineman is trying to return from a serious Lisfranc foot injury that required two surgeries, the first to repair the damage with some metallic help in October and the removal of the hardware in February.

While Seumalo was convalescing, the landscape of the Eagles' offensive line changed when 2021 second-round pick Landon Dickerson seized Seumalo's left guard spot to the point that GM Howie Roseman admitted that the organization didn't want to mess with a left side of Jordan Mailata and Dickerson that could dominate for years.

"Tell you what, Landon balled out last year man," Seumalo, 28, said Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex.

That leaves Seumalo penciled in to switch sides to right guard in 2022.

"It's been an adjustment for sure," he said. "But you know, talking to guys like [now retired RG] Brandon Brooks who I have always been close with, I mean, he was the best at the position. So, I've talked to him a bunch, obviously, switching from one guard to the next.

"There's different technicalities and weight positions and all this kind of specific o-line stuff but it's been going really well."

READ MORE: OTA Observations: Jalen Hurts on Target Again

It also helps that Seumalo will be going from playing in between All-Pro center Jason Kelce and an emerging star like Mailata to Kelce and another All-Pro level talent in Lane Johnson at right tackle.

"Being out there, especially with Kelce and Lane. Still getting to play next to both of those guys is truly a blessing. So I'm excited about it," Seumalo said.

There is little doubt from Seumalo when it comes to his ability to handle the switch. Known as a versatile player coming out of Oregon State, he remembered back to his rookie season when he played all five OL positions in one preseason game.

"Even from the first year I got here I played guard, tackle, center tight end," he said. "I mean, there was a preseason game I played every position. ... I'm used to that kind of movement around. I kind of have a motto I live by that's 'living in the moment, day by day.' I try to squeeze as much as I can out every day, especially during this rehab process."

That's the bigger hurdle for Seumalo, who has been doing individual work during OTAs but admitted being a full-go for training camp is a goal but not assured.

"It's definitely still ongoing," Seumalo told Eagles Today when discussing his rehab. "But it's been awesome to be out there. ... I'm definitely ahead of schedule in terms of being out there and moving around. It feels good."

While the Eagles' wrapped up their organized spring work this week, Seumalo isn't thinking about any personal downtime.

"I personally as a goal definitely want [to be ready for camp]," he said. "I feel like I've been moving well during OTAs. I'm not really planning on taking any breaks these next six, seven weeks. I want to be as good if not better than what I was before. That's always been my goal since October. So, my goal is to be ready by training camp."

READ MORE: Fletcher Cox Addresses his Brief Offseason Release, Jordan ...

Seumalo admits, however, that Eagles' chief medical officer Dr. Arsh Dhanota could be a little more cautious.

"Sometimes the doctors say something else but like I've been saying, I want to embrace that challenge of being, if not fully ready, as ready as possible come July 26," he said.

With the emerging Jack Driscoll on his heels and Seumalo's salary complicating things if he's not a starter, Seumalo understands he's not assured of anything.

“First and foremost, every year you’re competing,” Seumalo said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a 12-year All-Pro or a first-year rookie. You’ve got to come in with that mindset that they’re always going to bring in somebody to compete for your job.

"I’m no stranger to that. But I think when I’m healthy the film says a lot, that I can play at a really high level."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen