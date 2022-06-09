Fletcher Cox Addresses his Brief Offseason Release, Jordan Davis

The Eagles DT talked for the first time since the season ended, addressing several topics

Fletcher Cox is excited about the season, ready to put the recent past, which included a 48-hour separation from the Eagles, behind him.

There was a brief time when the news that Cox was released rocked the fan base. That was March 17.

Shortly after that announcement, however, news broke that the Eagles would try to bring back the four-time All-Pro selection. Still, there were no guarantees that it would happen, and speculation began taking shape about what life without Cox would look like for the Eagles’ defensive line.

Two days later, the Eagles brought him back on a one-year deal at a more manageable salary cap number - $14 million.

“There was a deadline to get things done,” said Cox about the release. “You know time is always ticking. You only have a certain amount of time to get things done. I knew they wanted me here. That was just part of the process. Everything was respectively professional and obviously, I appreciate the organization for that, and we got things figured.”

Cox met with reporters on Wednesday, the first time since the season ended on Wednesday. It was the final day of media availability before training camp opens on July 26.

“With everything, it takes time,” said Cox about his 48-hour separation from the team. “I think what that did right there was a time matter. I knew days or maybe a week or so before we were trying to get things worked out, talking to Howie and the organization.

"It came to a point, 4 or 5 o’clock it was, and I was notified by my agent (about that release on a Thursday). We kind of knew what would go down. But that’s behind us. I’m here now and excited about the season.”

Fletcher Cox USA Today

He said he was in town last week for two of the three OTA practices. The one he missed was the one open to the media on Friday.

This week, Cox has been at all three practices, he said, even though they are optional.

“I always pop my head in,” he said about OTAs. “That’s just a sign of respect and a sign of being professional. You want that to carry on.

"You always want to come in. You want the organization to have the trust in you that you’re working out, that you’re in shape, that you’re showing up in shape and not just sitting at home on the couch."

Cox, 31, has been with the Eagles since arriving as the 12th overall pick in 2012. He was an integral member of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl LII-winning defense and was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

His six career Pro Bowl appearances are the most ever by an Eagles DT and he ranks fifth on the franchise's all-time sacks list (58.0, most by a DT), trailing only Reggie White (124.0, 1985-92), Trent Cole (85.5, 2005-14), Clyde Simmons (76.0, 1986-93), and Brandon Graham (59.0).

His time in Philadelphia, however, may be nearing an end.

Cox even alluded to it.

“Everybody has that day, that day they get released from the team they’ve been playing for, for a long time,” he said. “At some point obviously that day has to come, but I’m glad we were able to get things worked out. I’m here now.”

If Cox plays to the level he did earlier in his career, even as recently as 2018 when he compiled 10.5 sacks, he could become one of those players to play for the Eagles their entire career, the way tight end Brent Celek did, and center Jason Kelce appears on track to be.

If he doesn’t, he could be wearing another uniform in 2023.

Last year, Cox started slowly and complained about the scheme he was being used in by first-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. He finished relatively strong, though his 3.5 sacks tied for the fewest of his career.

“It was up and down,” said Cox about 2021. “That was the biggest thing. But now, you’re going into Year 2 of a defense, you know what to expect. Just make the best of it and have fun playing the game. This is my 11th year and I’ve really enjoyed it, so have fun doing it.”

Already, his replacement appears to be in place with the selection of Jordan Davis, taken 13th overall in April. Davis has talked about how much he watched Cox growing up and how he emulated him.

Cox is happy to have Davis aboard.

“I want to be able to share a lot of information with Jordan," Cox said. "He’ll get it. It will be a lot for him. He’s a rookie. I’ve been in that same situation where guys have taken me under their arms and helped lead the way.

"Jordan and me converse all the time. We talk about football, but more importantly about life, how things have been lately for you. I’m excited to see him go into training camp.”

