Is Another Zack Baun Among Eagles Crop Of One-Year Contract Players?
PHILADELPHIA – Zack Baun was held up as an example to the team by Nick Sirianni during the Eagles’ recent OTAs. The head coach wanted the players there to understand the opportunity a one-year contract affords them.
“I love it,” said Baun. “Nick uses me as an example to kind of prove yourself, especially in this organization. This is an organization that's gonna give you a shot, an honest try.”
The Eagles have more players on one-year deals than in recent memory. There are 14. If they play like Baun did last year, perhaps they will return to Philly. If they play well enough, then they will get a deal elsewhere.
Mekhi Becton is a recent example of the latter. He was a people-mover at right guard, a new position for him, and helped the Eagles finish second in the league in rushing, and Saquon Barkley set a new record for most years on the ground in the regular season and playoffs combined with 2,504.
Becton signed a two-year deal with the L.A. Chargers for $20 million.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox played 33 percent of the defensive snaps, enough for the Detroit Lions to bring him to town on a one-year deal worth up to $1.4 million.
In the Eagles Super Bowl season of 2022, two one-year contract players parlayed their opportunity into bigger deals. Linebacker Kyzir White went to Arizona on a two-year, $11 million contract and receiver Zach Pascal also went to the Cardinals for $4.5 million over two years.
The Eagles are showing financial constraint while they plan ahead for Jalen Carter’s looming monster deal, Nolan Smith, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell. Perhaps others, too.
Baun changed the way general manager Howie Roseman views the linebacker spot. Traditionally, a position where limited financial resources are utilized, Baun’s All-Pro season on last year’s one-year deal earned him a three-year contract for $51 million.
Of the 14 one-year players this year, there are probably one a handful who have a shot to return of they put up the kind of season Baun did.
They are likely one of the two edge rushers - Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche – and tight end Harrison Bryant, receiver Terrace Marshall, and cornerback Adoree Jackson. Long snapper Charley Hughlett could also return if he snaps the way the Eagles hope.
Baun mentioned Uche in particular who seemed to be most impacted by Baun’s story. The 26-year-old Uche is trying to resurrect that saw him tail off after putting up 11.5 sacks in 2022.
“I've talked to Josh Uche especially, and he's really inspired to take that same trajectory, that same path,” said Baun. “With that, it's a lot of hard work and dedication to making it your best year.”
The other one-year contract players are tight end Kylen Granson, outside linebacker/edge rusher Patrick Johnson, running backs Avery Williams and A.J. Dillon, fullback Ben VanSumeren, offensive linemen Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor, and cornerback Parry Nickerson.
More NFL: Eagles Star Won’t Rest On Success No Matter What Position He Plays