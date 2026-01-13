Eagles' Latest OC Change Highlights A Patience Problem

PHILADELPHIA - To little surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles are making a change at offensive coordinator after just one season with Kevin Patullo calling plays.

Nick Sirianni met with Patullo, 44, on Tuesday before making the decision.

“Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders,” the head coach said in a statement.

The Blame Game

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The responsibility may lie on Sirianni's shoulders but the blame was laid at the feet of Patullo.

The change means quarterback Jalen Hurts will be working with a sixth play caller entering his sixth season as the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2026.

“I accept the change, I accept that those things don’t come whether expectations aren’t met or we’re making Super Bowl runs,” Hurts said earlier this week. “I’ve experienced both ends of it, so I have a unique perspective on that. So I’m not going allow that to be an excuse for us to not make championship runs and not have the success that we desire and that I desire.”

During the Hurts era, the Eagles have been caught up in a cycle of toggling between one-and-dones, and Super Bowl runs. The successful OCs (Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore) get head-coaching jobs while the damned get 18 games and a row boat out to the middle of the lake with Fredo.

This season, the embattled Patullo became the face of what was perceived to be an underachieving offense in which most of the starters went backward after a Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

From an efficiency standpoint, the unit was the worst of the Sirianni era, mixing ugly lulls peppered with three-and-outs with successful spurts and excellent red-zone offense.

Making matters worse for Patullo was the money GM Howie Roseman invested in the Eagles' offense, more than any other NFL team, a circumstance-based decision that resulted in many older players deep into their careers being paid on past performance.

The football gods aren't checking banking account information, however. Of the 10 returning Philadelphia starters, nearly all had lesser years than in 2024. To a man, they all acknowledged that, but it wasn't enough to save Patullo, who became too toxic to warrant any kind of patience.

Complicating things further was the close relationship between Sirianni and Patullo, who has been the head coach's consigliere since both arrived from Indianapolis in 2021.

"[Patullo] is a great coach who has my utmost respect," Sirianni said. "He has been integral to this team over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful career."

Sirianni and the Eagles were purposefully careful with their wording. Technically, Patullo has not been fired, and there is an avenue for the veteran coach to stay on staff in a different role, perhaps in his old job as associate head coach.

The reason for that hedging is that the Eagles know and value Patullo and what he's done for the organization. It also highlights that an organization that prides itself on winning outside the margins and zigging when everyone else zags is terribly ordinary when pressured by outside voices.

Many believe the Eagles' OC position is one of the best jobs available, tied to the perceived talent. In reality, it's going to be tough to thread the needle because of the style of offense Philadelphia needs to play, an offensive line that was once the strength of the franchise taking on water, and the impatience of Jeffrey Lurie.

Because Patullo lacked play-calling chops, the pendulum effect likely points to an experienced game-dam manipulator getting the next turn.

The most obvious fit might be former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who checks off several boxes.

Daboll grew close to Sirianni when both were in Kansas City during the 2012 season, and he was Hurts’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama.

Daball also coached Saquon Barkley with the Giants and has had success with dual-threat quarterbacks at the NFL level, most notably Josh Allen in Buffalo. but also Daniel Jones with the Giants.

Others who might be fits are former Baltimore OC Todd Monken, although many around the league expect Monken to follow former Ravens coach John Harbaugh to his next destination, and former LA Chargers OC Greg Roman, a South Jersey native who had success in Baltimore with a somewhat similar style of offense to the Eagles.

Younger coaches like LA Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase are probably off limits based on the experience criteria.

Don't sleep on Cleveland OC Tommy Rees, another Sirianni favorite, who has play-calling experience in high-profile college environments (Notre Dame and Alabama), and with the Browns.

In the end, the winner is on scholarship for 18 games in which the main goal isn't evolution of the offense, it's keeping your name off of talk radio.

