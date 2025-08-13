Likes And Dislikes From Day 1 Of Eagles-Browns Practice
PHILADELPHIA – The first of two days of joint practices between the Eagles and Browns went in the books on Wednesday. The temperature was insanely hot, the session was intensely physical, and at times, testy. There were a pair of skirmishes during two separate special team drills, which isn’t a session where you’d expect one, let alone two.
It was just some pushing and shoving that germinated along the line of scrimmage, but it was enough to send the players off the bench, not in a hard-charging manner, but a slow, determined walk.
Both coaching staffs agreed beforehand that there would not be any tackling to the ground. It’s hard to tell the uber-aggressive Jihaad Campbell that, and the Eagles rookie linebacker de-cleated Browns running back Pierre Strong when he tried to make a catch that he couldn’t quite hold on to. Nothing came of it, though.
Here are some things I liked and did not like in the one hour, 45-minute practice:
LIKED:
-Adoree Jackson showing up in one-on-one receiver vs defensive back drills. The veteran cornerback broke up both passes in the drill against 6-3, 215-pound Cedric Tillman.
-Johnny Wilson keeps making plays. The second-year receiver made not one but two nice, back shoulder catches – the way he did against the Bengals – for nice gains down the left sidelines, impressing Jalen Hurts.
“Johnny made a big time catch,” said the quarterback. “Always good to see that. We all have some things we have to work on, he has some things he needs to work on, but he’s also taking advantage of some key opportunities in some big-time moments. We’re just going to continue to build.”
-The Eagles' running game punished the Browns. It was opening holes at will in the run game for all three backs, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Dillon, and Will Shipley. On one play, Tyler Steen made a nice kickout block on Isaiah McGuire to send Barkley off to the races.
-The Eagles defense didn’t give up much to rookie Dillon Gabriel, though Joe Flacco had some nice plays against them. The Browns couldn’t get much going in the run game.
“Nick (Sirianni) does a great job with his football team,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. “I think they are well coached. I think they have really, really good players. I mentioned the other day where I think this is probably the best offensive line, defensive line in the game. So, it’s a great challenge for our guys.”
-After Myles Garrett blew up a pass play, the Eagles faked a pitch to his side of the field, then Jalen Hurts rolled to his right and hit Dallas Goedert for a big gain. It’s like Sirianni always says, if you can’t block him, read him. Garrett had to take a split-second to make sure it wasn't a run, and that was enough to slow him down.
-Left tackle Jordan Mailata did well against Garrett in the running game, moving the superstar edge rusher out of the way several times.
DIDN’T LIKE:
-Kelee Ringo being way out of position on a throw to Jerry Jeudy, and, like what happened against the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase in the preseason opener last week, allowing Jeudy to turn and race up field for what was an easy touchdown.
-Kendall Lamm giving up the edge to a Browns pass rusher in one-on-one drills. Lane Johnson said that he took some reps off because the team wanted to get some looks from players battling for the reserve swing tackle job. Lamm is in that mix, Johnson said, as are veteran Matt Pryor and rookies Myles Hinton and Cam Williams.
-Too much pressure allowed in the pass game. While the Eagles’ run attack was hitting on all cylinders, it was a different story too often when Hurts dropped back to pass.
-Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was taken two picks after the Eagles took Campbell, came untouched up the middle. It could have been an offensive line communication issue that caused that. Brett Toth was working at left guard in place of Landon Dickerson and said afterward he wasn’t happy with how he practiced.
-Vic Fangio did a lot of mixing and matching with his defense, and it led to some miscommunication errors. Afterward, Cooper DeJean said that they are getting better at communicating, and it’s something that is stressed every day at practice.
