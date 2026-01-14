Eagles Fireworks? Insider Teases Offseason Shakeup

Despite the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles are on the outside looking in on the playoffs right now, they have arguably the most talented roster in the league.

There aren't many teams out there that can boast a team with as much pure talent as the Eagles with guys like Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Jihaad Campbell, Jordan Davis, and the list goes on. The Eagles got upset, but they are loaded.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

That's in part because the Eagles have arguably the most aggressive front office in the game. Philadelphia has hit on draft and supplemented the roster in free agency and the trade block. Guys like Brown and Phillips came over by way of trade. Guys like Hurts, Mitchell, Smith, and many more by the draft. And Barkley and Baun as notable free agent additions. This team just keeps adding. When the Eagles were last knocked out of the playoffs early, they responded by landing Barkley and Baun. Now, the offseason is here and ESPN's Adam Schefter said he thinks big changes are coming while joining 97.5 "The Fanatic."

The Eagles have a big offseason ahead

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'll just say this, when you come off a season like this one, and I don't know how it's going to go and where it's going to go," Schefter said. "But when you come off a season like that, that ends the way it does, I expect there to be more change than people would expect.

"It's just the way that they operate and the way that they roll. When they don't achieve results, they double up efforts to make sure there are results the next year. They do have a lot of money tied up in certain areas and key financial decisions to make. My guess is, whatever you could imagine for this offseason to look like, it will be busier and more active than that. That's my belief."

So, what does that mean? Schefter was asked whether the team would be able to re-sign Phillips, as he's a pending free agent. That's what led Schefter to tease changes on the way.

Schefter noted in his appearance that he also thinks Brown will be a trade candidate. That would be considered a big change. If the Eagles are going to add a piece, it's hard not to think about the pass rush. Bringing Philips back would be huge. If the Eagles looked to the trade market, someone like Myles Garrett -- who the team has had interest in before -- or Maxx Crosby would surely move the needle. Or someone like Trey Hendrickson would be a big-time pickup as well.

When the Eagles last got knocked out early, they got Barkley to the surprise of many. Who will be this year's Barkley?

More NFL: Adam Schefter Names Trade Option For Eagles' AJ Brown