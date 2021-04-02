Myles Mock Draft 2.0: Eagles Make Another First-Round Trade

The potential move up gives Philly a generational prospect before addressing their biggest defensive needs on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA — A lot has changed since my mock draft 1.0 was published prior to free agency.

The Eagles have traded back in the first round from the sixth pick to the 12th overall, but that doesn’t mean they will stay put there.

Howie Roseman made two trades in the first round in 2016 to land the player Philadelphia coveted heavily at the time in Carson Wentz, so don’t count out the aggressive general manager doing whatever it takes to move up draft boards again, especially given the 11 picks in 2021, and four picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft, to use in shaping the team’s new future.

My mock draft 2.0 has Roseman making another first-round trade, so let’s begin:

TRADE

Eagles send the 12th overall pick, third-round pick, No. 84 overall, and fifth-round pick, No. 150 overall to the Denver Broncos for the 9th pick overall

FIRST ROUND (NO. 9 OVERALL)

KYLE PITTS, TE, FLORIDA

The Eagles have glaring needs at cornerback and wide receiver. Honestly, moving up to the ninth pick for either Jaycee Horn or Jaylen Waddle would be completely acceptable given the team’s needs, and the range the two studs could be selected in.

If Atlanta opts for a quarterback with the fourth pick, Pitts is back in play for the Eagles if they desire his talent enough to move up.

The Broncos miss out on the top quarterback prospects sitting at pick nine. In an effort to recoup resources in hopes of acquiring Jets’ Sam Darnold, as reports link the two, or Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew, Denver agrees to the trade back with Philadelphia.

Getting in front of the Cowboys to prevent them from potentially going best player available at a position that could use an upgrade in Pitts, and the Giants for the same reasons, would not only keep a special talent away from division rivals but give Philadelphia a superstar caliber of a playmaker on offense.

Mock draft 1.0: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU when the team had the sixth pick

SECOND ROUND (NO. 37)

ERIC STOKES, CB, GEORGIA

Stokes shocked the NFL world when he ran a 4.25 40-yard dash at Georgia’s pro day causing his recent rise up draft boards. At 6’1, 186 pounds, he possesses ideal height for an outside corner, which remains a huge need.

The Eagles need Darius Slay to mentor his heir while he’s still playing at a high level and Stokes offers the organization a solid zone defender with impressive recovery speed and a disruptive defender in man coverage. The acceleration ability is clearly evident in Stokes’ film, which will come in handy dealing with the likes of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Amari Cooper twice a season.

Mock draft 1.0: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

THIRD ROUND (NO. 70)

PETE WERNER, LB, OHIO STATE

The Eagles going linebacker with Day Two picks in back-to-back drafts seems highly unlikely, but this is a completely new defensive system that requires adequate linebacker play. That’s why Werner is too hard to pass up here.

There isn’t a single linebacker on Philadelphia’s roster that possesses strong coverage skills currently, but that would change with Werner. Ohio State regularly asked Werner to cover overtop opposing tight ends in the SAM linebacker role, and could carve out a similar role for the Eagles.

Mock draft 1.0: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

FOURTH ROUND (NO. 123)

D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE, WR, WESTERN MICHIGAN

Adding a boundary receiver has been the main objective of the 2021 NFL Draft for Eagles fans, but with the addition of Pitts in this mock draft, that answer is somewhat settled. The slot position, on the other hand, could use some competition for Greg Ward.

Adding Eskridge would give the Eagles a shiftier option to deploy in the slot on a rotational basis in Sirianni’s offense that creates space for it’s wide receivers. Eskridge also provides the team with a legitimate option for kickoff and punt returns, which they currently lack.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 189)

K.J. COSTELLO, QB, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Philadelphia will certainly add their third-string, developmental quarterback project in the draft. Considering the team’s salary budget, a rookie contract makes the most sense for this role. Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, and Brian Johnson get their handpicked quarterback to develop that will be expected to at least contend with Joe Flacco to be QB2 for 2021.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 224)

JOSHUA KAINDOH, DE, FLORIDA STATE

The Eagles don't possess the daunting depth among their defensive end group fans have grown accustomed to under ex-defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. With Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett on the last years of their rookie years, and Brandon Graham continuing to age, the Eagles will likely need to add an edge rusher to not only replace Vinny Curry’s departing, but give them a player with great size to develop.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 225)

CHRIS BROWN, S, TEXAS

Safety was a bigger need for Philadelphia until they signed Anthony Harris in free agency. Even with McLeod’s week one status in the air, the defense can get by with Harris, Epps, and Wallace out go the gate. But those guys shouldn’t preclude the Eagles from adding to the safety position especially after losing special teams standout Rudy Ford. Brown gives the team another versatile defender whose lined up at multiple spots in the secondary.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 234)

BRANDON KENNEDY, C, TENNESSEE

The Eagles need to identify an adequate center to develop behind Jason Kelce while the All-Pro mentors his heir during his final days in Philadelphia. Kennedy, who has met with the Eagles virtually already, would give the Eagles a similar athletic specimen the team has grown accustomed to with Kelce, along with a great fit for Jeff Stoutland.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 240)

JAH-MAINE MARTIN, RB, NORTH CAROLINA A&T

The Eagles need a physical runner to pair with Sanders and Scott in the backfield and it could be Martin, who looks for contact and has made a nice college career out of trucking defenders. The RB adds shiftiness and underrated speed to his physicality. With the Eagles looking to become a more balanced offense in 2021, Martin would be a fine addition to the team’s rushing attack.

Conor Myles is a contributor for Sports Illustrated’s Eagle Maven. Listen to Conor and Ed on Eagles Brawl available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and RADIO.com. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNF

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.