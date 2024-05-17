Eagles Could Sign Ex-Cowboys Safety To Bolster Defense In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made a handful of additions this offseason but it wouldn't be surprising to see a few more this summer.
There still are some high-impact free agents out there looking for their next opportunity and the Eagles still have some room to work with. Philadelphia has improved its defense this offseason by placing a major focus on the cornerback position, but still have a need at safety.
Luckily for the Eagles, there still are some options in free agency who could help without breaking the bank. One player who still is out there in free agency and could make some sense is former Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.
Kearse spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys but currently is a free agent and is looking for his next team. He appeared in 16 games last season with Dallas and made 13 starts. Kearse recorded one interception, 1 1/2 sacks, and 72 total tackles while being an important part of the Cowboys' defense.
He had a cap hit of just over $6 million last season and likely will find a deal in a similar range this offseason. Philadelphia needs some help at safety and Kearse has plenty of experience already in the National Football Conference East.
Philadelphia already has been busy this offseason and has received high praise for its work so far. While this is the case, there is more work to be done and Kearse could help.
