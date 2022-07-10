Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Pass Rusher Haason Reddick Comes in at No. 8

The Eagles haven't had a top-tier finisher on the pass rush in years and hope to get it with Haason Reddick

Typically when you’re discussing Haason Reddick the goal is double digits (as in 10-plus sacks) but the South Jersey native and Temple product does like some single digits, whether it’s his new No. 7 on the field or his standing at the eighth-best player on the Eagles’ roster, according to Eagles Today.

Reddick, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency to come home in March, is coming off consecutive seasons of 10-plus sacks with Arizona and the Carolina Panthers.

The Philadelphia defense hasn’t seen that level of production from an edge rusher since Connor Barwin in 2014.

The process behind the top-25 list started with Eagles Today site publisher Ed Kracz and staff writer John McMullen putting together their top 25 players independent of each other’s and then assigning point values, with 25 points awarded to the player ranked first on each list, 24 to the player ranked second, and so on, with one point going to the player that was put 25th.

The highest ranking from either reporter broke any ties in the balloting.

Reddick finished with 36 votes overall and finished No. 10 on McMullen's list while Kracz is very high on what the 2017 first-round pick will offer the Eagles, placing him at No. 6 overall.

Reddick, 27, is a unique hybrid player who will essentially be playing an overhang role in Jonathan Gannon’s defense as a SAM linebacker/defensive end,

“Very smart, very intelligent, high football character, very good skill set, versatile player, and it's our job to deploy him and to affect the game, to accentuate his skill set,” Gannon said of his new toy.

Make no mistake, the lead bullet point on Reddick's job description will read get to the quarterback, something he did 12.5 times with the Cardinals in 2020 and another 11 times with Carolina last season.

“Getting after the quarterback,” veteran edge rusher Brandon Graham said when asked what he expects from Reddick. “It’s all about getting those sacks, affecting the quarterback. He’s a great player.”

“I feel like I fit and can be a big piece in this defense,” Reddick added. “It’s just about getting on the field and performing.”

Reddick understands what the expectations will be for a big-money sack specialist coming home for a team that finished next-to-last in the league when it came to taking down the QB last season.

“I (want to) show what I’ve learned throughout my years so far,” Reddick said. “After getting paid, somebody who is here to make plays and help the team win. It’s that simple.”

And Reddick is hardly a shrinking violet when it comes to embracing the hype, something he advertises every day on social media with a description that reads: “Weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“That’s how I feel,” he said. “I feel like I’m a weapon of mass destruction when it comes to being on the football field. I can do a lot of things differently than a lot of guys. I move differently than a lot of guys. I’m not your typical edge rusher in the way that I rush.

"I feel like I’m different from other guys that play the same position around the league.”

THE COUNTDOWN SO FAR

No. 25 – Jack Driscoll

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles on the Current Roster Begins at ...

No. 24 – Derek Barnett

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Derek Barnett Sneaks in at No. 24

No. 23 – Kyzir White

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: A Recent Free-Agent Signing ...

No. 22 - Quez Watkins

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Speedy Quez Watkins Crosses ...

No. 21 – Jake Elliott

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Kicker Jake Elliott Gets Some Love

No. 20 – Isaac Seumalo

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Isaac Seumalo's back to claim ...

No. 19 – James Bradberry

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: James Bradberry, a Gift from the Giants

No. 18 - Jordan Davis

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Jordan Davis Checks in at No. 18

No. 17 - T.J. Edwards

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Don't Overlook TJ Edwards

No. 16 - Miles Sanders

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Miles Sanders Runs His Way to ...

No. 15 - Landon Dickerson

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Healthy Season Lands Landon Dickerson at No. 15

No. 14 - Avonte Maddox

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Avonte Maddox has No. 14 ...

No. 13 - Jalen Hurts

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Jalen Hurts too High, too Low?

No. 12 - Javon Hargrave

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Javon Hargrave Bull Rushes to No. 12

No. 11 - Brandon Graham

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Brandon Graham on the Fringe of the Top 10

No. 10 - Josh Sweat

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Josh Sweat Races Around the ...

No. 9 - Fletcher Cox

Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Fletcher Cox Lands at No 9

No. 8 - Haason Reddick

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen