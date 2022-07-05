Ranking the 25 Best Eagles: Jalen Hurts too High, too Low?

The QB checks in at No. 13, with a big range in his ranking between the two Eagles Today writers who conducted the poll

He wears the No. 1, but in our countdown of the top 25 current Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts comes in at No. 13.

Some might say, “only 13?”

If it sounds a tad low, maybe it is.

At least it is in the view of SI Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz.

For Eagles today staff writer John McMullen, it’s too high.

First, some context for the ranking.

The process behind the list started with Kracz and McMullen putting together their top 25 lists independent of each other’s and then assigning point values, with 25 points awarded to the player ranked first on each list, 24 to the player ranked second, and so on, with one point going to the player that was put 25th.

The highest ranking from either reporter broke any ties in the balloting.

There was no need for a tiebreaker regarding Hurts.

Kracz had him No. 9 on his list; McMullen No. 19.

That’s a wide disparity, which is a good indication of the disparity in the belief on just how good Hurts can be, and it’s a disparity that is reflected in the fan base as well.

There’s no question that if Hurts has the kind of season expected of him – to show that he can conduct a passing offense that should be in the top half of the league – then it’s a ranking that will only go up.

If Hurts can’t, then the ranking drops.

The bigger impact if that happens, of course, isn’t just a ranking from two longtime beat writers, but the fact that the Eagles will go in search of another quarterback.

There was somewhat of a search just this offseason, with alleged interest in Deshaun Watson, so there are questions among some in the team’s camp who don’t believe Hurts can be the future.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen didn’t sound like he was in that camp, though he’s paid to believe in his QB and to try to get the best out of him.

“He's always, always in the film room,” said the OC in early June. “That's one of his assets. He's relentless in that regard in the film room and studying our opponents, a little different coverage techniques and fronts, all those different things.

"Then obviously the chemistry with the wideouts, it's taking place right now in OTAs and it's probably going to continue over the summer. I'm sure he'll get with those guys in the summer to do some things, but that thing is always critical, the timing, the chemistry with those guys, that's how it builds.”

The big offseason acquisition of WR and Hurts' good friend A.J. Brown will help in the QB's quest to convert the offense from a run-based attack, which was good enough to lead the league last year with Hurts clearly helping make that happen with his ability to run the ball, to a more balanced one.

Hurts has taken steps this offseason to become better, admitting that he is still trying to figure out what an NFL offseason is supposed to look like that will help make him better. He spent a portion of it in California training with Tom House and his group of QB whisperers.

“I'm sure he (takes a day off or two in the offseason), but you never want to turn it off because I think the greatest players, regardless of what sport it is, they're never fully turned off,” said Steichen.

“They're always thinking about it. If you're always thinking about it, that's what separates you from good and great.”

No. 13 - Jalen Hurts

