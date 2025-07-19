Super Bowl Champion Eagles Still Waiting To Hear Who Will Land On NFL List
So far, no Eagles have popped up in the countdown of the NFL’s top 100 players as voted on by players around the league, and the countdown reached No. 71 on Friday. That will change when the countdown resumes on Monday, just two days before the Eagles will hold their first practice of training camp, according to an email sent by the league.
“The Eagles will have a player revealed next week between No. 70-61,” the email said.
This year, the NFL is releasing its Top 100 as a short-form countdown series, which includes just two players revealed each weekday (one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 11:00 a.m.) from the @NFL account on X and on NFL+.
The top 10 will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. That is just four days before the Eagles lift the lid on the season as Super Bowl champions, hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.
With a roster as stacked as the Eagles you would think that there will be several players included in the final 71 players still to come.
Who will be first? Cam Jurgens, maybe? We’ll have to wait to find out.
The closest the Eagles have had to having a player in the first 29 that have been revealed was at No. 95 when defensive end Josh Sweat was picked at that spot. Sweat was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2018, went to a pair of Super Bowls, and was unstoppable in the Eagles’ 40-22 dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. He had 2.5 of the six sacks the Eagles had of Patrick Mahomes.
Sweat, however, left for the Cardinals in the offseason, so, technically, he doesn’t count for the Eagles anymore, even though he hasn’t played a down yet in Arizona.
