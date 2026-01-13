Instant Breakdown As Eagles Remove Kevin Patullo As OC

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change.

After a season full of rumors and noise around offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the Eagles have decided to remove him from the position. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported the news on Tuesday.

"The Eagles have informed OC Kevin Patullo that they are making a change at offensive coordinator, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport wrote on X. "A disappointing season leads to a big move by Nick Sirianni. The move to OC did not go as well as anyone hoped."

The Eagles officially announced the move with a statement from head coach Nick Sirianni.

May 28, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo speaks with the media at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator," Sirianni said. "I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to the team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

Garafolo reported that Patullo has not been fired by the franchise and that he could still remain on the coaching staff in some capacity.

"The phrasing is important here and in the Eagles’ statement. Kevin Patullo is not fired. There’s a chance he could remain on Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, sources say," Garafolo wrote.

Patullo has been with the Eagles since before the 2021 season in different roles. He was the pass game coordinator and associate head coach in 2024 on the team's run to Super Bowl LIX. As of writing, it's unclear if he will return to that role -- or any role for that matter with the team. But it would make sense.

A handful of players, including DeVonta Smith have defended Patullo since the team was knocked out of the playoffs.

"I feel like (Patullo) did a great job, man," Smith said,. "A lot of the stuff is on us as players...It works hand-in-hand. We have to all pick each other up. We have to pick him up, he has to pick us up. I feel like he called it great the whole year. Offensively, we just didn't execute well."

Patullo has had success with the franchise, even if that wasn't the case in 2025 as the team's offensive coordinator. Now, it's time to bring someone in for the role.

