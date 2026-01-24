Eagles Super Bowl Starter Reportedly Will Be Available; Should Philly Reunite?

The Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly dealt with some issues with the offensive line in 2025.

Philadelphia has been known for having a top-tier offensive line led by one of the game's best in Lane Johnson. He missed a chunk of the season — including the Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Overall, the line was beaten up all season. Also, the Eagles lost a starter from the Super Bowl LIX team before the campaign.

Mekhi Becton revived his career with the Eagles last season. So much so that he earned a two-year, $20 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Things didn't go well in Los Angeles, though. He has a potential out in his deal and EssentiallySports' Tony Pauline reported that the Chargers will move on.

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"After seemingly turning his career around, word at the Shrine Bowl is that Mekhi Becton has reverted to his former ways, and the Los Angeles Chargers will opt out of the final year of his contract," Pauline wrote. "Becton, the 11th selection of the 2020 draft by the New York Jets, watched his career go downhill. After a promising rookie season at left tackle, Becton’s career went downhill due to weight and conditioning issues. As I reported several times since 2022, the offensive lineman’s weight had ballooned to over 415 pounds, leaving him out of shape.

"The Jets made no attempt to re-sign him after his rookie contract. A one-year stint with the Eagles saw him get his game and life back on track, culminating in a Super Bowl ring and a new two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers last offseason. But he’s been a disappointment despite starting 15 games. Becton’s run and pass blocking were both a disaster, and he was ranked as one of the worst guards in the league. The Chargers can opt out of the second year of his deal, and people at the Shrine Bowl tell me that’s exactly what will happen."

If Becton becomes available, the Eagles should be all over the 26-year-old. This is a guy who was a key cog on the offensive line en route to Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles' offensive line was the best in football in 2024 and Becton was a big reason why. If he becomes available, he's someone who very well could help solve the team's issues that they experienced in 2025.

