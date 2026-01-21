Eagles Fallout, Options After Mike McDaniel Picks Chargers

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't yet hired a new offensive coordinator, but we do know one name that is now off the board.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on X that former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to accept the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator job.

"Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is expected to become the Chargers offensive coordinator barring a change of heart, per Jeff Darlington and me," Schefter wrote on X. "McDaniel has informed other teams that they’re out, the Chargers clearly want him, and the two sides are having dinner tonight. But the expectation across the league is that McDaniel will be staying in LA."

The Eagles have an open job

Darlington followed up and noted that the Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both had McDaniel as "their top OC target."

"The Bucs and the Eagles both pursued McDaniel as their top OC target," Darlington wrote on X. "The Bucs were especially diligent in their courtship, and McDaniel was very engaged with them throughout. Ultimately, the lure of getting back to California and coaching Justin Herbert proved strongest."

He's not the only one who called McDaniel a top target for the Eagles. The Athletic's Dianna Russini also reported that he was a "top candidate" for the Eagles and Buccaneers.

"McDaniel has told coaches in the NFL he is moving west and taking the job to coach Justin Herbert," Russini wrote. "Tampa and Philly had him as a top candidate."

McDaniel led a high-flying offense over in Miami while coaching the Dolphins. In his second season leading the Dolphins in 2023, they led the league with 401.3 yards per game. Miami went 11-6 that season. Injuries have played a significant role over the last two seasons.

Unfortunately, one of the best options for the open offensive coordinator job for the Eagles is off the board. But there are still others out there, including Brian Daboll, who has been connected to Philadelphia.

Outside of Daboll, other names that have been out there for the Eagles have been Josh Grizzard, Bobby Slowik, Zac Robinson, Mike Kafka, and Jim Bob Cooter.

Daboll, the former New York Giants head coach, reportedly interviewed with the Eagles on Tuesday, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Eagles interviewed Brian Daboll today for their OC vacancy, NFL sources said," McLane wrote. "Daboll is clearly a top target for team brass. There is also internal support to bring in someone who would make significant changes to the offense."

With McDaniel off the market, all eyes should turn to Daboll as fast as possible.

