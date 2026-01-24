Eagles Prediction Solves Pass Rush for 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush turned things around in the second half of the 2025 National Football League season.

One of the biggest reasons why this was the case was the addition of Jaelan Phillips. The Eagles brought the 26-year-old to town in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and it was right the Eagles needed. As the season kicked off, the two biggest issues for the team actually were the No. 2 cornerback spot and pass rush, not even the offense. Adoree' Jackson stepped up and the Eagles brought Phillips to town. Then, the full spotlight was on the struggling offense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Unfortunately, Phillips will be a free agent this offseason and there's no guarantee that he will be back. He made it clear that he is open to returning to Philadelphia, but he's one of the top overall pending free agents in the league this offseason. If Philadelphia wants him, it's going to have to open the checkbook, to say the least. If Phillips returns, the pass rush immediately becomes an afterthought. It will be all set. If he leaves, then the Eagles will need to bring in at least one more option this offseason. On the bright side, there is a perception out there that the Eagles could bring him back. For example, Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie predicted Phillips will return.

The Eagles need to find a way to keep Jaelan Phillips

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Edge Jaelan Phillips: Philadelphia Eagles," Guthrie wrote. "Philly doesn’t let elite talent walk, and Jaelan Phillips isn’t going anywhere. After arriving from Miami at the trade deadline, Phillips looked like a different player. His size, explosiveness, and versatility make him perfect for Vic Fangio’s defense. Expect the Eagles to lock him up, potentially via the franchise tag."

If Phillips is back in Philadelphia in 2026, the Eagles will be set at the pass rush and can turn their attention to the offense and the No. 2 cornerback spot. Philadelphia won't be able to retain everyone, but this is the type of prediction that the team should take seriously and turn into reality.

More NFL: Eagles Face Potential Loss of Nakobe Dean